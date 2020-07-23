More sunshine Thursday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few showers possible for the Thursday morning drive with warm and humid conditions. Temperatures will start in the lower 70s. Decreasing showers Thursday afternoon and clouds cover with more sunshine through the day with highs warming to the mid-80s. On Thursday night, expect to see a partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 80s.

Friday looks great with an area of high pressure over head keeping us quiet and sunny for most of the day. Highs look to warm to the upper 80s. A split weekend with Saturday the better of the two days. Highs will flirt with the 90° mark with a sunny sky. Sunday isolated storms return with highs at 90° with high humidity.

Scattered storms return with a cold front Monday with highs in the mid-80s. Cooler temperatures return midweek with highs in the lower 80s!