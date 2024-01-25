Morning fog, afternoon showers and mild temps

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some delays likely due to fog again this morning. Showers return later Thursday to continue our soggy week.

Thursday:

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10am across the entire state. Expect fog to hang around for much of the day, but visibilities won’t be quite as low past mid morning. We could see some relief from the fog as showers move in later this afternoon.

Scattered showers return to the forecast in the afternoon hours. For the most part, look for relatively light rain, with around a 1/4″ at most, with possibly higher amounts to the northwest.

Meanwhile, highs will be running near 20° above average this afternoon.

Tonight:

Some drizzle along fog, with some patches of dense fog are likely overnight. Lows fall to the upper 30s/lower 40s.

Friday:

A few patchy areas of fog are possible for the morning, but shouldn’t be quite as widespread. The rest of the day should be quiet, cloudy and cooler, with highs returning to the mid 40s.

This weekend:

A quick hitting system arrives to the area Saturday night, bringing scattered showers to the southern half of the state. We turn just cold enough, especially in the upper levels of the atmosphere, that we could see a mix of rain/snow for northern sections of central Indiana during the overnight hours of Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Highs will be cooler, but still well above average.

8 day forecast:

A relatively quiet week, with low rain chances on Tuesday. Temperatures will remain above average, and really warming up late week, where we could push close to 50° to open the month of February.