Morning fog possible the next few morning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Plenty of moisture around from our rain maker mid-week could make for some low visibilities Thursday and Friday morning.

This morning:

We’re already noting some pre-daybreak fog developing over portions of the state, with the expectation of expansion of the fog through the early to mid morning hours. Some fog could be dense in spots.

Cloudy skies continue over head, with even some light showers across the area.

Temperatures remain mild, hovering around 60° in most locations.

Thursday:

Once we get out of the morning fog issues, we’ll keep with cloudy skies and some light drizzle from time to time as our cut-off low continue to float east of us slowly.

High temperatures will top out in the middle 70s this afternoon.

Thursday night:

Low pressure finally breaks down, allowing for gradual clearing and slightly cooler temperatures. We’ll also see fog developing for the overnight hours. Lows fall to the middle/upper 50s.

Friday:

Dense fog will again be likely for the early morning hours, but should mix out by mid morning.

Sunshine returns in full forecast for the remainder of the day, and temperatures should warm up nicely as a result. Highs top out in the upper 70s.

Weekend:

Warming trend continues this weekend, with highs well above average with mostly sunny conditions both days. Highs Saturday and Sunday top out in the lower 80s.

8 day forecast:

Extended forecast looks warm and dry for much of next week, with highs running nearly 10° above average for the start of October. Next rain chance doesn’t appear until possibly Friday of next week.

8-14 day outlook:

Strong signal for well above average temperatures taking us to the middle of the month, with near normal precipitation expected.