Morning rain tapers to spotty showers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Good Saturday morning! We are getting off to a wet start as radar is showing a large batch of light to moderate rain across the area. The rain should diminish to spotty showers by Saturday afternoon. It will be breezy and mild with morning highs in the middle 50s.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and colder with lows dropping into the middle 30s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and much colder with highs in the upper 30s which is about normal for this time of year.

The extended outlook keeps seasonably cold weather into much of next week with highs in the 30s to around 40 degrees. Monday and Tuesday should be dry. Low pressure will bring a good chance for snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Some minor accumulations are possible.