Morning showers today, clear weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Humidity will lower a bit for the weekend.

This morning:

Some fog has developed across portions of the state, mainly west of the metro area. Meanwhile, temperatures are holding into the upper 60s with muggy conditions.

Friday:

An upper-level wave will slide through the region today, creating some showers and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder as we roll through the morning hours. There’s an outside chance that a gusty storm could develop through lunchtime in the eastern half of the state.

The cold front will move through this afternoon, leaving us mostly cloudy for the second half of the day with highs into the mid-80s.

Friday night:

High pressure starts to settle, clearing our skies and quieting down our weather pattern as we gear up for the weekend. We should be a bit more comfortable as the humidity drops overnight. Low temperatures will fall to the mid-60s.

This weekend:

Saturday looks wonderful, with sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Highs will top out around 80°. Sunday was another dry day with sunshine, but a warming trend began with highs back in the mid-80s.

8 day forecast:

We’ll crank up the temperatures as we head back to work on Monday, with highs near 90. The trough digging through on Tuesday should bring us some scattered showers and thunderstorms for the midweek, with highs into the lower 80s. We should be relatively quiet for the second half of the work week, with highs into the mid-80s Wednesday through Friday.