Morning snow, blustery and colder conditions Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Blustery and chilly conditions for today as another massive winter system takes aim on the Midwest into the weekend.

Wednesday

Light snow continues to linger this morning, but should move out as we progress through the mid morning hours.

The rest of the day looks fairly quiet, with mostly cloudy and blustery conditions. Highs top out in the mid 30s this afternoon.

Wednesday night:

An upper level wave moves in, bringing the potential for additional light snowfall, primarily in the far north. Winds will remain strong tonight. Expect wind gusts of 30-35 mph, impacting the night and diminishing towards daybreak Thursday.

Late week system:

All eyes turn to the upcoming weekend, with another large winter system poised to move into the state Friday and extend into Saturday. Just like earlier this week, there is plenty of moisture, potentially concluding as snow. The biggest question is how quickly will we shift from rain to snow, which will play an enormous roll in how much accumulation we may see. With much colder temperatures moving in following the storm, most of the state should at minimum see some light accumulation through Saturday night. Stay tuned to the forecast if you have travel interests Friday into Saturday.

Bitter cold settles in:

Beyond the weekend storm system, a biting cold front is set to sweep through. Sub-zero lows and wind chills are possible, and trend over the next couple of weeks looks to remain cold.