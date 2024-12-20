Morning snow showers with light accumulations possible | Dec. 20, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fast-moving winter system will bring morning snow and afternoon wind gusts up to 35 mph across the state today.

This morning:

We’re tracking some precipitation working through the western half of the state this morning. At 4 AM, it’s mainly a chilly rain moving into the metro. North of the city we are seeing a transition to snow.

Friday:

As we get closer to daybreak and temperatures cool, we will see a switch from rain to snow showers. Unfortunately, we anticipate the heaviest snowfall during the heart of the morning rush hour. Accumulations will be less than an inch around the metro area with slightly higher amounts in East Central in northeastern Indiana. We are possibly 2 inches or higher of snow could be possible.

Scattered snow showers will come to an end gradually as we head into the afternoon.

Winds will ramp up as we head through the day today. With temperatures only into the mid-30s this afternoon, look for wind chill to hover into the low 20s with those strong winds later today.

Friday night:

Light flurries will be possible from time to time as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy, quiet, and colder with temperatures falling to the mid 20s.

This weekend:

The weekend looks quiet but cold. Mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs only getting up to freezing. We should see a lot more sunshine for Sunday, but it won’t help our temperature as much. Highs will top out in the middle 30s.

Warm and wet next week:

A significant warming trend moves in for the holiday week. Temperature surge into the lower 40s starting Monday. We are tracking several rounds of rain coming our way through the holiday week. The first round comes in Monday night. A stationary boundary will camp out for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, bringing scattered rain chances both days. Another round of rain will be possible Thursday night into Friday. Total rainfall could range anywhere between a half an inch and 1 inch over the next seven days.

The warming trend will likely continue after the holiday with numbers well into the 50s by next weekend possible.