Mosquitoes are back from their winter break

As spring temperatures in Central Indiana consistently hit the 50-degree mark, mosquito season officially kicks off, ushering in months of buzzing and biting. These pests not only create outdoor nuisances but can also transmit diseases like West Nile virus and Zika virus, making their seasonal arrival an issue of public health.

While daytime highs are nearly consistently reaching the 50s, evenings are still near freezing. This leads to active mosquitoes this time of year although the activity is low.

Typically, mosquito season in Central Indiana stretches from early April through late October, peaking during the warmer and wetter months of June, July, and August. The life cycle and activity of mosquitoes are heavily influenced by temperature and moisture. Warmer temperatures accelerate their life cycle, while standing water provides perfect breeding grounds.

Mosquitoes are most active during dawn and dusk. These periods offer cooler temperatures and less wind, which are ideal conditions for mosquitoes to feed. However, certain species, notably those that might carry the Zika virus, prefer to bite during the day. This varied activity pattern means that taking precautions throughout the day is essential to avoid bites.

To protect yourself from mosquitoes, consider the following tips:

ELIMINATE STANDING WATER



Regularly check and remove standing water in places like bird baths, old tires, and clogged gutters. These are prime breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

USE INSECT REPELLENT

Apply EPA-approved repellents that contain DEET, picaridin, or lemon eucalyptus oil. Always follow the product instructions for reapplication.

DRESS APPROPRIATELY

When spending time outdoors, especially during peak mosquito hours, wear long sleeves, pants, and socks. Light colors are less attractive to mosquitoes.



SECURE YOUR ENVIRONMENT

Ensure that windows and door screens are intact to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.

USE FANS OUTDOORS

Mosquitoes are weak flyers, so even a low-speed fan can deter them from lingering in your outdoor spaces.

By adhering to these strategies, residents of Central Indiana can enjoy the warmer months with fewer mosquito bites, making outdoor activities more pleasant and safer in terms of health.