Most intense heat in 7 years this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s an Excessive Heat Warning in place for most of central Indiana from an excessive heat warning from 2 p.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. Sunday. Highs in the middle 90s and high humidity will make for dangerous conditions.

Feels like temperatures or heat indices will climb above 100 on Thursday and last through the weekend.

You may be hearing several terms like heat watches, advisories and warnings in the next few days. Here’s a breakdown of what they all mean. An Excessive Heat Watch means conditions are favorable for heat indices of 100+ for several consecutive days.

A Heat Advisory means the heat index or feels like temperatures will climb to around 100.

An Excessive Heat Warning means heat index values climb above 105.

The last time central Indiana was under an Excessive Heat Warning was seven years ago in 2012. Which is also the last time Indianapolis hit 100.

Highs for the rest of this week and this weekend will climb well into the 90s. We had several consecutive days above 92 last year. Three times last year we saw highs above 92 for at least 3-4 days.