Mostly quiet weekend; wintry mess arrives Sunday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Quiet conditions for much of the weekend. A more potent winter system takes aim on the state Sunday night, bringing a chance for some snow accumulation.

Today:

Overnight showers slowly move out through the morning hours. There will be some areas of patchy fog and drizzle around for much of the morning. The rest of the day looks quiet and cloudy, with slightly above average temperatures, with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tonight:

Quiet and seasonably chilly overnight. Lows fall to the middle 20s.

Sunday:

Much of the day will be quiet, with increasing cloud cover through the day and temperatures running about 10° colder than today.

Potent winter system moves in from the southwest, and should overspread snow across our area by early Sunday evening. Expect snow showers to continue for much of the evening hours, possibly mixing or changing over to freezing rain in the overnight.

Much of our snow accumulation will take place during the Sunday evening/overnight hours, with around 2″-4″ along and north of I-70, and around an inch or two for the southern half of the state.

Monday:

Morning commute will be the concern, although we are hopeful that most of the significant precipitation will be gone. Biggest concern might be from light glazing from freezing rain, as temperatures will be hovering around the freezing mark.

We’ll see the temperatures warming above freezing by late morning, so anything falling by then should be mostly rain. The system will completely work out of the area by Monday afternoon/evening.

8-day forecast:

Quite and colder weather sets up for the rest of the week, with highs running 5°-10° below average through the end of the week. We should see a jump to the lower 40s by next weekend.