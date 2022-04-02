Weather

Mostly sunny Sunday, but showers will return

We’ve seen some scattered showers today, but rain won’t linger for now.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers are likely through the evening. Most areas north of I-70 will have seen rain by the time the night is over with. Rain eventually ends and skies become partly cloudy during the overnight hours. Winds pick up a little at times. Lows fall into the middle 30s.

SUNDAY: The end of the weekend looks great with lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Highs climb into the upper 50s, which is near normal for this time of the year.

RAIN NEXT WEEK: “April showers” is the saying, and they will be prevalent during the coming work-week. We’ll see an active pattern as several systems move through the area. The best chance for rain comes Tuesday and Wednesday.

8DAY FORECAST: Enjoy Sunday’s nice, dry weather, because rain is in the forecast every day this work-week except Friday. The good news…the cold air is out of the 8-day.