Weather

Mostly sunny Sunday, but showers will return

by: Jesse Guinn
Posted: / Updated:

We’ve seen some scattered showers today, but rain won’t linger for now.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers are likely through the evening. Most areas north of I-70 will have seen rain by the time the night is over with. Rain eventually ends and skies become partly cloudy during the overnight hours. Winds pick up a little at times. Lows fall into the middle 30s.

SUNDAY: The end of the weekend looks great with lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Highs climb into the upper 50s, which is near normal for this time of the year.

RAIN NEXT WEEK: “April showers” is the saying, and they will be prevalent during the coming work-week. We’ll see an active pattern as several systems move through the area. The best chance for rain comes Tuesday and Wednesday.

8DAY FORECAST: Enjoy Sunday’s nice, dry weather, because rain is in the forecast every day this work-week except Friday. The good news…the cold air is out of the 8-day.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

COVID-19 temporarily stops Daniel Craig’s return to Broadway

Entertainment /

3 reasons why we are addicted to smartphones

News /

Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv amid fear of traps

News /

Officials seize over $700,000 of cocaine at US-Mexico border

News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.