Moving into a pleasant Easter weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are in store for a beautiful Easter weekend across Indiana!

Saturday: Look for lots of sunshine today with afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

If you are heading out to watch the Indy Eleven this evening, grab a light jacket as the temperature will quickly drop into the 50s once the sun goes down. Skies should remain mostly clear tonight.

Sunday: Easter Sunday will be another fantastic day. The weather for early sunrise services will be clear and chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s. Skies will be sunny again tomorrow with afternoon highs a bit warmer in the middle 60s. Monday looks even nicer with more sunshine and temps in the upper 60s.

8-Day Forecast: The extended outlook shows a dry pattern along with a gradual warming trend next week. Highs should warm into the 70s for Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures may crack the 80-degree mark next Friday and Saturday. No rain is expected until next Saturday when a few scattered showers may develop.