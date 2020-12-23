Much colder for Christmas Eve

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We have already seen some rain move through central Indiana as we were on the mild side with windy conditions throughout the afternoon.

Wednesday night: A Wind Advisory will remain in effect until 11 PM EST for the western portion of Indiana. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are expected in these areas.

Activity will continue to pick up through the nighttime hours as rain showers build in coverage. Rain will attempt to change over to snow with mixed precipitation involved overnight.

Winds will continue to stay breezy as lows will dip into the mid 20s.

Christmas Eve: Scattered light snow is possible before sunrise Thursday. Skies will become mostly cloudy as we dry out for the rest of the day. Highs will top out in upper 20s to low 30s during the morning hours as temperatures will fall throughout the day.

Christmas Day: Hopefully you are getting some very warm clothing for Christmas this year because we are looking at a very cold Christmas Day across the state. Skies will become partly cloudy, allowing for some more sunshine to work its way in. Highs will only rise into the low 20s. Wind chill values could be below zero degrees Friday morning.

8 Day Forecast: We will quickly rebound our temperatures through the weekend with highs eventually reaching the low 40s by Sunday. That will come the chance for showers on Sunday as well. The new workweek kicks off with the possibility of mixed precipitation, and this will drop our highs back into the 30s. More rain/snow mixes are possible Wednesday and Thursday as highs attempt to get back towards the 40° mark as we close the year 2020.