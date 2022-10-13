Weather

Much cooler end to the week

A much cooler start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 40s with a few lingering showers around this morning. Showers should be out of here by early morning. We’ll salvage the afternoon with partly cloudy skies with highs slowly climbing to the lower 60s. Winds will still remain breezy with gusts around 25-30mph. We do have a Red Flag warning for the very dry conditions and blustery winds. Burning is not recommended while under the warning. Lows tonight will fall to the mid 30s. Should be a mostly sunny end to the week with highs in the mid 60s. Late Friday we could see a stray shower for Friday night football.

This weekend looks comfy and cool with highs in the lower to mid 60s with sunshine both Saturday and Sunday!

We start off even cooler early next week with highs in the lower 50s Monday. We remain in the lower to mid 50s through the middle part of the week with sunshine! We finally break in to the 60s by Thursday!