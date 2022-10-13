Weather

Much cooler end to the week

by: Stephanie Mead
Posted: / Updated:

A much cooler start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 40s with a few lingering showers around this morning. Showers should be out of here by early morning. We’ll salvage the afternoon with partly cloudy skies with highs slowly climbing to the lower 60s. Winds will still remain breezy with gusts around 25-30mph. We do have a Red Flag warning for the very dry conditions and blustery winds. Burning is not recommended while under the warning. Lows tonight will fall to the mid 30s. Should be a mostly sunny end to the week with highs in the mid 60s. Late Friday we could see a stray shower for Friday night football.

This weekend looks comfy and cool with highs in the lower to mid 60s with sunshine both Saturday and Sunday!

We start off even cooler early next week with highs in the lower 50s Monday. We remain in the lower to mid 50s through the middle part of the week with sunshine! We finally break in to the 60s by Thursday!

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Ukraine’s Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

International /

Indiana University researchers suggest limiting contact drills in football practice

Local /

Trump employee tells FBI that Trump directed boxes to be moved at Mar-a-Lago after subpoena served

National /

Jan. 6 hearing promises ‘surprising’ details before election

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.