Much needed rain Monday, but still running dry

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much of central Indiana picked up on some beneficial rain Monday, but not enough to break the deficit for the month.

Many of the official stations around central Indiana were around 1/2″ for the 24-hour period.

However, some other locations did a bit better, with several areas over 1″ of rainfall for the day Monday. Below is a list of Co-op numbers across the state.

:Indiana Cooperative Temperature and Precipitation Stations :.................................................................... : Station Max / Min / 24-hr / Snow : ID Name St County Temperature / Precip / Fall/Depth :.................................................................... -- Northwest -- RZZI3:Rensselaer IN Jasper : 81 / 61 / 0.10 / M / M VPZ :Valparaiso IN Porter : 81 / 65 / 0.52 / M / M FRCI3:Francesville IN Pulaski : 80 / 62 / 0.03 / 0.0 / 0 KNXI3:Knox IN Starke : 76 / 62 / 0.31 / 0.0 / 0 CHRI3:Chalmers IN White : 80 / 66 / 0.14 / 0.0 / 0 -- North Central -- FLOI3:Flora IN Carroll : M / M / 1.27 / 0.0 / 0 YNGI3:Young America IN Cass : 81 / 67 / 1.22 / 0.0 / 0 SBN :South Bend ASOS IN St. Joseph : 77 / 63 / 0.13 / M / M GSH :Goshen ASOS IN Elkhart : 81 / 63 / 0.17 / M / M RCRI3:Rochester IN Fulton : 80 / 66 / 0.19 / 0.0 / 0 SBNI3:South Bend IN St. Joseph : M / M / 0.18 / M / M IWXI3:Northern IndianaIN Kosciusko : M / M / 0.71 / 0.0 / 0 PYMI3:Plymouth IN Marshall : 79 / 63 / 0.05 / 0.0 / 0 PERI3:Peru IN Miami : M / M / 0.60 / M / M -- Northeast -- WDBI3:Woodburn IN Allen : 88 / 69 / 1.31 / 0.0 / 0 FWA :Fort Wayne ASOS IN Allen : 87 / 69 / 1.10 / M / M BUTI3:Butler IN De Kalb : M / M / 0.50 / M / M HNTI3:Huntington IN Huntington : 86 / 69 / 0.68 / 0.0 / 0 ANQI3:Angola IN Steuben : 84 / 68 / 1.34 / 0.0 / 0 BLRI3:Bluffton IN Wells : 84 / 68 / 1.07 / 0.0 / 0 -- West Central -- PWWI2:Paris IL Edgar : 79 / 68 / 0.53 / 0.0 / 0 CWVI3:Crawfordsville IN Montgomery : 81 / 65 / 0.10 / 0.0 / 0 SPNI3:Spencer IN Owen : 84 / 67 / 0.71 / 0.0 / 0 REEI3:Reelsville IN Putnam : M / M / 0.74 / M / M LAF :Lafayette IN Tippecanoe : 80 / 66 / 0.20 / M / M HUF :Terre Haute IN Vigo : 82 / 69 / 0.44 / M / M PYVI3:Perrysville IN Vermillion : 82 / 65 / 0.05 / 0.0 / 0 -- Central -- CLBI3:Columbus WastewaIN Bartholomew: 90 / 69 / 0.48 / 0.0 / 0 LEBI3:Lebanon IN Boone : M / M / 0.20 / 0.0 / 0 MZZI3:Marion IN Grant : 85 / 69 / 0.85 / 0.0 / 0 GRFI3:Greenfield IN Hancock : 86 / 69 / 0.94 / 0.0 / 0 GCLI3:Franklin IN Johnson : M / M / 0.90 / 0.0 / 0 IND :Indianapolis IN Marion : 86 / 69 / 0.68 / 0.0 / 0 EYE :Eagle Creek ArptIN Marion : 86 / 70 / 0.25 / M / M GEZ :Shelbyville IN Shelby : 89 / 70 / 0.30 / M / M RSHI3:Rushville IN Rush : 87 / 68 / 0.63 / 0.0 / 0 MSTI3:Morristown IN Shelby : M / M / 0.44 / 0.0 / 0 SHBI3:Shelbyville IN Shelby : 87 / 69 / 0.37 / 0.0 / 0 TPTI3:Tipton IN Tipton : 88 / 68 / 1.16 / M / M FKLI3:Franklin IN Johnson : 85 / 60 / 0.54 / 0.0 / 0 PBGI3:Brooklyn IN Morgan : M / M / 0.72 / 0.0 / 0 -- East Central -- HRRI3:Hartford City IN Blackford : 85 / 69 / 0.87 / 0.0 / 0 MIE :Muncie IN Delaware : 89 / 71 / 0.39 / M / M ALPI3:Alpine IN Fayette : M / M / 1.39 / 0.0 / 0 NCWI3:New Castle IN Henry : 86 / 67 / 0.39 / 0.0 / 0 RDGI3:Ridgeville IN Randolph : M / M / 0.34 / 0.0 / 0 MUNI3:Muncie Water WrkIN Delaware : M / M / 0.53 / 0.0 / 0 -- Southwest -- PRLI3:Patoka Lake IN Dubois : 86 / 72 / 0.62 / M / 0 BMFI3:Bloomfield WaterIN Greene : M / M / 1.05 / 0.0 / 0 VENI3:Vincennes 4 E IN Knox : M / M / 0.41 / 0.0 / 0 LWV :Lawrenceville IL Lawrence : M / M / 1.18 / M / M MTVI3:Mt. Vernon IN Posey : 84 / 69 / 0.14 / 0.0 / 0 LWV :Lawrenceville IL Lawrence : 83 / 69 / 1.18 / M / M EVV :Evansville IN Vanderburgh: 87 / 69 / 1.24 / M / M NBGI3:Newburgh IN Warrick : M / M / 0.14 / M / M -- South Central -- OTCI3:Oolitic 3 WSW IN Lawrence : 85 / 67 / 0.31 / 0.0 / 0 FPCI3:Oolitic 2.6 WSW IN Lawrence : 85 / 69 / 0.41 / M / M BMG :Bloomington IN Monroe : 85 / 69 / 0.47 / M / M TELI3:Tell City IN Perry : 86 / 70 / 0.95 / M / M -- Southeast -- BRKI3:Brookville IN Franklin : 89 / 66 / 0.07 / 0.0 / 0 CLFI3:Clifty Creek IN Jefferson : M / M / 0.05 / M / M SDF :Louisville-Intl KY Jefferson : 94 / 73 / 0.32 / M / M CVG :Covington Apt KY Boone : 89 / 68 / 0.02 / 0.0 / 0

Despite some decent numbers across parts of the state, we are well below average on the rainfall front for the month in most locations – to the tune of nearly 1″. The exception is in northeast and southwest Indiana.

As a result, parts of central Indiana are considered “abnormally dry,” which is just a step below drought stage. The next drought report will be issued on Thursday.

It is interesting how quickly things can change. As we wrap up July, we end statistically, the wettest three-month stretch of the year. Of the three months of May, June and July, only one of those months has produced above-average precipitation. Ironically, it was a well above average June – so much so, that we still are running a surplus for the past three months despite two of the months being below average. But because of our precipitation being too little and too spaced out in time, we are running quite dry across the area.

Meanwhile, the forecast looks bleak for any significant rainfall over the near-term, with relatively quiet conditions on tap through the end of the week, and spotty storm chances this weekend.

The long-range forecast does provide at least a small chance for optimism, with an equal chance for above or below precipitation for next week, and a slightly higher chance for above-normal precipitation for the second full week of August.