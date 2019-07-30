Much needed rain Monday, but still running dry

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much of central Indiana picked up on some beneficial rain Monday, but not enough to break the deficit for the month.

Many of the official stations around central Indiana were around 1/2″ for the 24-hour period.

However, some other locations did a bit better, with several areas over 1″ of rainfall for the day Monday. Below is a list of Co-op numbers across the state.

:Indiana Cooperative Temperature and Precipitation Stations
:....................................................................
:         Station                    Max / Min  / 24-hr  /    Snow
: ID   Name           St County     Temperature / Precip / Fall/Depth
:....................................................................


 -- Northwest --
RZZI3:Rensselaer      IN Jasper     : 81 /  61 /  0.10 /    M /   M
VPZ  :Valparaiso      IN Porter     : 81 /  65 /  0.52 /    M /   M
FRCI3:Francesville    IN Pulaski    : 80 /  62 /  0.03 /  0.0 /   0
KNXI3:Knox            IN Starke     : 76 /  62 /  0.31 /  0.0 /   0
CHRI3:Chalmers        IN White      : 80 /  66 /  0.14 /  0.0 /   0


 -- North Central --
FLOI3:Flora           IN Carroll    :  M /   M /  1.27 /  0.0 /   0
YNGI3:Young America   IN Cass       : 81 /  67 /  1.22 /  0.0 /   0
SBN  :South Bend ASOS IN St. Joseph : 77 /  63 /  0.13 /    M /   M
GSH  :Goshen ASOS     IN Elkhart    : 81 /  63 /  0.17 /    M /   M
RCRI3:Rochester       IN Fulton     : 80 /  66 /  0.19 /  0.0 /   0
SBNI3:South Bend      IN St. Joseph :  M /   M /  0.18 /    M /   M
IWXI3:Northern IndianaIN Kosciusko  :  M /   M /  0.71 /  0.0 /   0
PYMI3:Plymouth        IN Marshall   : 79 /  63 /  0.05 /  0.0 /   0
PERI3:Peru            IN Miami      :  M /   M /  0.60 /    M /   M


 -- Northeast --
WDBI3:Woodburn        IN Allen      : 88 /  69 /  1.31 /  0.0 /   0
FWA  :Fort Wayne ASOS IN Allen      : 87 /  69 /  1.10 /    M /   M
BUTI3:Butler          IN De Kalb    :  M /   M /  0.50 /    M /   M
HNTI3:Huntington      IN Huntington : 86 /  69 /  0.68 /  0.0 /   0
ANQI3:Angola          IN Steuben    : 84 /  68 /  1.34 /  0.0 /   0
BLRI3:Bluffton        IN Wells      : 84 /  68 /  1.07 /  0.0 /   0


 -- West Central --
PWWI2:Paris           IL Edgar      : 79 /  68 /  0.53 /  0.0 /   0
CWVI3:Crawfordsville  IN Montgomery : 81 /  65 /  0.10 /  0.0 /   0
SPNI3:Spencer         IN Owen       : 84 /  67 /  0.71 /  0.0 /   0
REEI3:Reelsville      IN Putnam     :  M /   M /  0.74 /    M /   M
LAF  :Lafayette       IN Tippecanoe : 80 /  66 /  0.20 /    M /   M
HUF  :Terre Haute     IN Vigo       : 82 /  69 /  0.44 /    M /   M
PYVI3:Perrysville     IN Vermillion : 82 /  65 /  0.05 /  0.0 /   0


 -- Central --
CLBI3:Columbus WastewaIN Bartholomew: 90 /  69 /  0.48 /  0.0 /   0
LEBI3:Lebanon         IN Boone      :  M /   M /  0.20 /  0.0 /   0
MZZI3:Marion          IN Grant      : 85 /  69 /  0.85 /  0.0 /   0
GRFI3:Greenfield      IN Hancock    : 86 /  69 /  0.94 /  0.0 /   0
GCLI3:Franklin        IN Johnson    :  M /   M /  0.90 /  0.0 /   0
IND  :Indianapolis    IN Marion     : 86 /  69 /  0.68 /  0.0 /   0
EYE  :Eagle Creek ArptIN Marion     : 86 /  70 /  0.25 /    M /   M
GEZ  :Shelbyville     IN Shelby     : 89 /  70 /  0.30 /    M /   M
RSHI3:Rushville       IN Rush       : 87 /  68 /  0.63 /  0.0 /   0
MSTI3:Morristown      IN Shelby     :  M /   M /  0.44 /  0.0 /   0
SHBI3:Shelbyville     IN Shelby     : 87 /  69 /  0.37 /  0.0 /   0
TPTI3:Tipton          IN Tipton     : 88 /  68 /  1.16 /    M /   M
FKLI3:Franklin        IN Johnson    : 85 /  60 /  0.54 /  0.0 /   0
PBGI3:Brooklyn        IN Morgan     :  M /   M /  0.72 /  0.0 /   0


 -- East Central --
HRRI3:Hartford City   IN Blackford  : 85 /  69 /  0.87 /  0.0 /   0
MIE  :Muncie          IN Delaware   : 89 /  71 /  0.39 /    M /   M
ALPI3:Alpine          IN Fayette    :  M /   M /  1.39 /  0.0 /   0
NCWI3:New Castle      IN Henry      : 86 /  67 /  0.39 /  0.0 /   0
RDGI3:Ridgeville      IN Randolph   :  M /   M /  0.34 /  0.0 /   0
MUNI3:Muncie Water WrkIN Delaware   :  M /   M /  0.53 /  0.0 /   0


 -- Southwest --
PRLI3:Patoka Lake     IN Dubois     : 86 /  72 /  0.62 /    M /   0
BMFI3:Bloomfield WaterIN Greene     :  M /   M /  1.05 /  0.0 /   0
VENI3:Vincennes 4 E   IN Knox       :  M /   M /  0.41 /  0.0 /   0
LWV  :Lawrenceville   IL Lawrence   :  M /   M /  1.18 /    M /   M
MTVI3:Mt. Vernon      IN Posey      : 84 /  69 /  0.14 /  0.0 /   0
LWV  :Lawrenceville   IL Lawrence   : 83 /  69 /  1.18 /    M /   M
EVV  :Evansville      IN Vanderburgh: 87 /  69 /  1.24 /    M /   M
NBGI3:Newburgh        IN Warrick    :  M /   M /  0.14 /    M /   M


 -- South Central --
OTCI3:Oolitic 3 WSW   IN Lawrence   : 85 /  67 /  0.31 /  0.0 /   0
FPCI3:Oolitic 2.6 WSW IN Lawrence   : 85 /  69 /  0.41 /    M /   M
BMG  :Bloomington     IN Monroe     : 85 /  69 /  0.47 /    M /   M
TELI3:Tell City       IN Perry      : 86 /  70 /  0.95 /    M /   M


 -- Southeast --
BRKI3:Brookville      IN Franklin   : 89 /  66 /  0.07 /  0.0 /   0
CLFI3:Clifty Creek    IN Jefferson  :  M /   M /  0.05 /    M /   M
SDF  :Louisville-Intl KY Jefferson  : 94 /  73 /  0.32 /    M /   M
CVG  :Covington Apt   KY Boone      : 89 /  68 /  0.02 /  0.0 /   0

Despite some decent numbers across parts of the state, we are well below average on the rainfall front for the month in most locations – to the tune of nearly 1″. The exception is in northeast and southwest Indiana.

As a result, parts of central Indiana are considered “abnormally dry,” which is just a step below drought stage. The next drought report will be issued on Thursday.

It is interesting how quickly things can change. As we wrap up July, we end statistically, the wettest three-month stretch of the year. Of the three months of May, June and July, only one of those months has produced above-average precipitation. Ironically, it was a well above average June – so much so, that we still are running a surplus for the past three months despite two of the months being below average. But because of our precipitation being too little and too spaced out in time, we are running quite dry across the area.

Meanwhile, the forecast looks bleak for any significant rainfall over the near-term, with relatively quiet conditions on tap through the end of the week, and spotty storm chances this weekend.

The long-range forecast does provide at least a small chance for optimism, with an equal chance for above or below precipitation for next week, and a slightly higher chance for above-normal precipitation for the second full week of August.


