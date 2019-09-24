Much needed rain returns this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re warming up with several chances for rain this week.



Tonight:

Enjoy picture perfect conditions this evening as temperatures hold steady in the 70s. Expect another cool night under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will fall from the 70s down into the 50s overnight.



Wednesday:

Clouds will increase throughout the day, a few isolated showers will develop Wednesday afternoon. Prepare for a breezy and mild day with high tempertaures in the upper 70s.



Thursday:

A few showers will linger into the morning commute Thursday. A mix of sun and clouds with low humidity Thursday afternoon.



8 Day forecast:

The gradual warming trend continues into the weekend. We can’t rule out isolated showers Friday night. Rain chances increase this weekend as temperatures return to the 80s Saturday. Prepare for hot and humid conditions next week as temperatures approach the 90s.