Weather

Much needed rain to end the week

A damp start to the morning with showers around through the mid morning. Temperatures starting off this morning are in the mid 70s. We’ll continue to see scattered shower and storm chances through the rest of the day with some stronger to severe storms possible this afternoon as well with all severe weather modes in play. Highs today will top out in the lower 80s. Showers and storms will move out this evening with lows in the mid 60s.

This weekend looks beautiful with highs in the lower 80s Saturday and will feel very comfortable! Loads of sunshine expected through the day! Sunday highs will continue to warm to the mid 80s.

We’re back to 90° early next week with sunshine Monday. Storm chances return Tuesday with highs still running warm with most spots in the upper 80s. We return to near seasonal and dry through the later half of the week with highs in the mid 80s with sunshine!