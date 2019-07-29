Much needed rain tonight, quiet weather ahead this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much needed showers and storms move through this evening before another drop in temperatures and humidity settles in to the area.

Tonight:

Cold front moving through this evening will continue to promote showers and storms through the area. Severe weather is not expected, but frequent lightning along with heavy downpours and gusty winds will continue through the mid to late evening hours, before winding down overnight.

Mostly cloudy conditions once the rain passes, with lows only falling to the upper 60s

Tuesday:

Cold front will continue to slowly march through the state. With the front in the neighborhood, isolated showers will be possible – especially early in the morning. We should see our rain chances gradually diminish through the day.

Humidity will gradually lower as well. Highs top out in the middle 80s

8 day forecast:

Quiet pattern for the remainder of the week. Wednesday looks beautiful, as highs struggle to hit 80° with low humidity. We remain dry and comfortable for the end of the week, with slightly higher humidity heading our way this weekend.