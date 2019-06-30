INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Sunday will be muggy with storms possible later in the day.

Sunday:

We will start the day off humid and warm in the morning. We will see an increase in storm potential as we head into the afternoon and evening.

We are in a marginal (level 1) risk with the main threats being damaging wind. Any storms would be isolated, so many areas will likely remain dry throughout the day.

Monday:

It will be a great pool day for Monday as it will be hot and muggy with partly cloudy skies.

A few spotty storms are possible in the morning with the greatest chance being north of Interstate 70.

Tuesday:

Rain chances will stick around for part of the day on Tuesday. The best chance will be in the afternoon. We will be hot and muggy as temperatures will be in the upper 80s and could even see 90.

8 Day Forecast:

Rainy and humid best describes the rest of the week. We will have a chance of rain every day with temperatures maintaining mid to upper 80s. While the forecast is active, the week will not be a washout. Storms should be scattered at best each and every day for the holiday week. The Fourth of July is on Thursday with rain in the forecast. The best chance will be in the afternoon starting after 2 p.m. and going into the overnight.