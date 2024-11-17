Multiple chances of precipitation this week | Nov. 17. 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dry conditions will last through the daytime Sunday. Multiple chances of precipitation lie ahead in our forecast for this week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with winds sustained out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. High temperatures in the low 60s.

TONIGHT: Spotty light sprinkles will be arriving mainly after midnight. Our mostly cloudy skies hold in place. Low temperatures in the low 50s.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy, spotty sprinkles waking up. Spotty showers are possible in the afternoon with steady rain arriving Monday night. High temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Scattered showers continue into early Tuesday before quieting down in the afternoon. As temperatures are falling late Wednesday into Thursday, more showers are anticipated. On the backside of this system, we could see a select few flip over to snow early Thursday. We should be able to nail down more details as we get closer, but regardless, it will be a blustery and cool end to the week.