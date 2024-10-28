Near record heat moving in this week | Oct. 28, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Highs will be running nearly 20° above average.

This morning:

Temperatures are running chilly again across portions of the state. In the city, we were hanging out around 40°, while in outlying areas we’ve got numbers into the mid-30s where frost may be forming in some spots.

Monday:

A big warming trend begins today with plenty of sunshine and more of a southerly wind. We will have highs approaching 70° this afternoon, which is 10° above average.

Monday night:

Mild temperature tonight with only falling to the mid to upper 50s wins will pick up a little bit through the overnight as well under mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday:

Near-record warmth is on the way for the midweek with very windy conditions. High temperatures will top out around 80°. The record high for Tuesday is 81(1922).

Wind gusts will pick up between 25 and 35 mph at times.

Wednesday:

More of the same on Wednesday with near record warmth. High temperatures will top out around 81 in Indianapolis. The record high for Wednesday is 82 (1950).

Wind gusts like Tuesday will peak around 35 mph during the day.

Halloween:

Pattern change comes in on Halloween with a cold front, which will likely bring scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder through the day. Some areas could receive as much as a half-inch of rainfall during the day on Thursday. There is a chance that a few showers could be around for trick-or-treating plans Thursday evening.

Temperatures will top out into the upper 60s on Thursday.

Extended forecast:

Sharply cooler temperatures to open up the month of November on Friday with near normal temperatures and highs around 60°. Another warming trend looks to be on tap for the weekend with scattered rain chances both Saturday and Sunday and highs near 70.