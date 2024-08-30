Near record highs Friday; relief moves in this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Potentially the hottest day of the year. Strong storms move in later tonight.

This morning:

Quiet conditions this morning. We’re watching for some patchy areas of fog, which shouldn’t be a major issue as we roll through the morning hours. Otherwise, we’re very muggy, with temperatures hovering into the mid-70s early this morning.

Friday:

We’re expecting near-record high temperatures for the day today as the last hurrah of some Midsummer heat rolls through the Midwest. Highs are expected to hit the mid-90s. The record high for Indianapolis today is 95, set back in 1964. Much of the day should be dry, but a pop-up late afternoon storm can’t be ruled out. It feels like temperatures will hover right around 100° later this afternoon.

Friday night:

A cold front will be approaching from the northwest tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will form along that front and northwestern parts of the state for the early evening hours. Coverage will become a bit more numerous as we head into the late night and overnight hours around central Indiana. There is a low chance that a few storms could have some gusty winds and large hail.

Overnight lows will fall to around 70°.

Saturday:

Our cold front will continue to move through the state on Saturday slowly. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue for the morning and early afternoon hours. Just some isolated showers will be possible by late afternoon into the early evening hours.

Temperatures will be cooler because of the cloud cover, but humidity will remain very high.

Sunday/Labor Day:

The second half of the holiday weekend looks wonderful. A secondary front will move through on Sunday afternoon, bringing with it much drier air. High temperatures will top out into the mid-80s, but it will feel much more comfortable for the second half of the day.

Labor Day looks wonderful with much cooler temperatures. Humidity will remain low as well. Highs will top out into the mid-70s Monday afternoon.

Next week:

Quiet weather pattern through the middle of the week next week. High temperatures will remain below average back to work in school on Tuesday with highs near 80. We will likely see our temperatures jump to the low to mid 80s for the middle of next week, but humidity should stay relatively in check.

Long term:

The 8- to 14-day outlook also calls for cooler than average temperatures through the first couple weeks of the new month.