Near record temperatures Friday, rain chances make a return next week | Sept. 20, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Highs in the 90s continues through the start of the weekend.

This morning:

A few clouds overhead this morning with partly cloudy skies and warm and slightly more muggy conditions to start off the early morning hours.

Friday:

We will push a record as we head into the afternoon with sunny and hot conditions. High temperatures expected to be around 92 here in Indianapolis. The record high for today is 94 set back in 1940.

A weak cold front will approach the state through the afternoon which likely will bring some clouds and actually could bring our first rain chance albeit very low for the first time in nearly two weeks. Look for a few isolated storms that develop after the mid afternoon hours likely diminishing by the mid evening hours.

There is a chance that a few of those storms could be severe with damaging winds and large hail the primary threat.

Friday night:

Any isolated storm that’s around should diminish by mid evening allowing for partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures with lows dipping down to the mid 60s.

Saturday:

More of the same on Saturday with sunny and hot conditions that will be a bit more muggy as well. High temperatures will top out into the lower 90s.

Sunday:

We’ll start off the day dry on Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Our best chance for rain in a long time will slide in by Sunday afternoon with some scattered showers maybe a few rumbles of Thunder as well. High temperatures will top out into the lower 80s.

Extended forecast:

Pattern shift settles in for early next week with several rain opportunities. A cold front will move through the area on Monday bringing scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to the area. Highs will top out in the lower 80s. Near normal temperatures return for midweek with chances for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday.

Much needed rain coming?

Potential rainfall looks to range around one to two inches over the next seven days. This should help to put a dent in the continuing and worsening droughts across our area but we still have a long way to go. Thursday’s new drought monitor shows much of the state in a moderate drought with parts of the states now included in a severe drought.