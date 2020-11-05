Weather

Near record warmth this weekend!

by: Stephanie Mead
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A warm start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the lower to mid 50s with a few clouds this morning. Highs Thursday will warm to the upper 60s with a partly cloudy sky. Thursday night a slightly cooler night with lows in the mid 40s.

Friday will be a great end to the week with highs in the lower 70s with a mostly sunny sky!

Near-record warmth this weekend with highs in the lower 70s both Saturday and Sunday with sun and a few clouds!

Next week, we see a few changes with a potent cold front. Highs Monday in the mid-70s with lots of sunshine. A cold front will cool us off slightly Tuesday but expect to see showers return. After the cold front barrels through, highs will return to a more November feel with most in the mid-50s.

Trending Headlines

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

More than 500K Australians demand probe into Rupert Murdoch’s media empire

International /

Task force warns new coronavirus cases are increasing ‘exponentially’ in weekly state reports

Coronavirus /

Nintendo’s profit soars as pandemic has people playing games

Business /

1 shot, killed on near northeast side

Crime Watch 8 /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.