Near record warmth this weekend!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A warm start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the lower to mid 50s with a few clouds this morning. Highs Thursday will warm to the upper 60s with a partly cloudy sky. Thursday night a slightly cooler night with lows in the mid 40s.

Friday will be a great end to the week with highs in the lower 70s with a mostly sunny sky!

Near-record warmth this weekend with highs in the lower 70s both Saturday and Sunday with sun and a few clouds!

Next week, we see a few changes with a potent cold front. Highs Monday in the mid-70s with lots of sunshine. A cold front will cool us off slightly Tuesday but expect to see showers return. After the cold front barrels through, highs will return to a more November feel with most in the mid-50s.