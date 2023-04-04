Near record warmth today; storms ahead Wednesday

A mild start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 50s! We’ll see some clouds to start the morning with sunshine through the afternoon.

Highs could come near record warmth with most spots in the lower 80s! A stray shower or storm chance is possible but most will stay dry today.

Lows will bottom out in the mid-60s.

Overnight, we’ll have our first round of severe weather. There is a marginal risk of storms. It’ll be the first of several rounds throughout the day on Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon with have a higher risk for some severe storms to develop. There is an enhanced risk for the entire state.

All severe weather risks are in play, including tornadoes, hail, and damaging winds. The timing will be during the afternoon and early evening.

Outside of the storm winds, it’ll be a blustery day with wind gusts around 40-50 mph. Highs will warm to the lower 70s.

The cold will usher in cooler and calmer air through the end of the week! Highs on Thursday will top out in the upper 50s with sunshine. We’ll rebound to the lower 60s with sunshine.

Easter weekend looks beautiful with highs in the mid to upper 60s through Sunday with sunshine!