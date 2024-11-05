Near record warmth Tuesday, rain returns Tuesday night |Nov. 5, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wind gusts could peak around 40mph at times today.

This morning:

This morning, the area is very warm and breezy. Temperatures are in the mid- and upper 60s.

Tuesday:

Near-record warmth is expected as we head through the day today. The record high in Indianapolis for November 5 is 76°, set most recently back in 2015. We are forecasting a high of 74° this afternoon in the city.

Meanwhile, look for strong wind gusts again, peaking at around 40 mph at times throughout the day.

Tuesday night:

The cold front will approach the state as we head into the early evening hours. This should continue with a line of showers with a few embedded thunderstorms in our region for the evening drive and into the early evening hours. Storms will stay below severe limits but could have some gusty in-bedded winds at times. Expect rain chances to continue through at least late tonight and gradually wind down, moving to the south and east of Central Indiana overnight.

Rainfall amounts should be around half an inch in many locations across central Indiana.

Meanwhile, overnight low temperatures will slip into the mid-50s.

Wednesday:

Quiet weather settling in behind Tuesday’s cold front. Cooler Canadian air settles into the region, but temperatures are still well above average for the remainder of the week. Look for plenty of sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s.

Thursday:

Thursday looks equally as nice with sunny skies and high into the low to mid-60s.

7 day forecast:

Temperatures hold steady as we gear up for the weekend. A couple of disturbances moving in for both Saturday and Sunday could bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms on both days with highs into the mid-60s. We also have some rain chances continuing for Veterans Day next Monday, but temperatures look to remain well above average for this time of year.