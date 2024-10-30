Near record warmth Wednesday, rain & storms for Halloween | Oct. 30, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another warm and windy day will usher in widespread rain to the area for Thursday.

This morning:

Partly cloudy and mild conditions continue here for the overnight hours, with many areas checking in with numbers into the mid-60s as of 3 AM. Wins have dialed back for now with occasional gusts above 20 mph.

Wednesday:

Look for another warm and windy day today with wind gusts exceeding 30 mph at times.

Near-record highs are possible today with highs in the low 80s. The record high for today is 82°.

Wednesday night:

The winds will decrease after sunset. Clouds will slowly roll in ahead of our next system. We should stay very dry and very mild overnight. Low temperatures will fall to the mid-60s.

Halloween:

A cold front will move through the state on Thursday, sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms through the day. Rain will arrive in the western half of the state around daybreak and wrap up during the early afternoon hours. In the eastern part of the state, rain will begin in the late morning and continue through the mid- to late-afternoon hours.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather across the central portions of the state. Damaging winds will be the primary concern.

Trick-or treat times:

We are hopeful that most of the rain will be out of here as we start Trick or Treat hours, but a few isolated showers could be around.

Friday:

Cold air advection will move Following Thursday front, which will bring us to near normal temperatures to wrap up the work week on Friday.

This weekend:

Another warming trend begins as we kick off the weekend. Look for mostly sunny skies on Saturday and highs into the mid-60s. Our weather pattern turns active starting Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms, arriving along a warm front. High temperatures will pop out near 70°.

Extended forecast:

Several more rain opportunities will emerge for the first half of the new work week, with chances for showers and thunderstorms Monday and election day, with highs running nearly 15° above average.

The seven-day rainfall estimates provide some hope in picking up some much-needed rain over the next week. With much of the states potentially picking up 1 to 2 inches of rainfall through Tuesday night of next week.