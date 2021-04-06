Weather

Nearing 80° Tuesday!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A mild start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the mid-50s with a mainly clear sky. It should warm up quickly Tuesday afternoon with highs headed towards the lower 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. We could come close to the record of 83°!

Tuesday night will be another mild one with lows in the mid-50s.

Change arrives Wednesday in the form of isolated storms during the afternoon. Highs will still be fairly warm with most spots in the mid to upper 70s! Showers and storms will stick around Thursday with highs slipping into the upper 60s. Showers will exit the state just in time for Friday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°.

This weekend looks split with Sunday being the better of the two days. On Saturday a few spotty showers will move in with highs in the upper 60s. Dry and still warm with highs near 70°. Next week looks to start quiet and dry with highs in the mid-60s Monday and lower 60s Tuesday!