Nearly perfect weather ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — About as nice of weather as you can ask for in mid-July. Muggy air returns next week.

This morning:

Quiet weather this morning after yesterday’s cold front passage. Much of the state is experiencing clear skies, light winds, cooler temperatures, and much lower humidity.

Thursday:

After a long hot and humid stretch here for this week we will experience temperatures below average for the middle of July. We will start the day off mainly sunny with just a few thin clouds forming later this afternoon. Expect breezy conditions at times with winds out of the north but temperatures will be quite comfortable with highs topping out into the upper 70s.

Thursday night:

Seasonably cool but quiet conditions expected for the overnight hours as the winds settle down. Overnight lows fall to the mid and upper 50s.

Friday:

Temperatures will warm gradually over the next couple of days. This includes Friday afternoon with sunshine and highs pushing close to 80°.

This weekend:

Quiet weather for the weekend with temperatures warming gradually. Expect a pleasant Saturday with sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. Winds will shift to the South and southwest on Sunday allowing for a bit more muggy feeling. High temperatures will top out into the mid 80s to close out the weekend.

7 day forecast:

We’re back to normal temperatures for next week. Just a slight chance for a thunderstorm late Monday night with gradually increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms through the middle of next week.