Need rain returns Monday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some areas could pick up close to an inch of rainfall through Tuesday.

This morning:

Clouds are increasing ahead of a storm complex spinning over the central Plains. The front end of that storm system is starting push rain into the western portions of Illinois this morning.

Temperatures aren’t too bad – hovering in the mid 40s across much of the state – which is a good 10°+ above our average low temperatures for this time of year.

Monday:

Clouds will continue to build through the day. Rain chances could arrive as early as late morning/early afternoon, but should be spotty and relatively light during this time frame. Rain chances should gradually increase as we move into the afternoon and evening.

Despite the cloud cover, temperatures should be decent, with highs in the upper 40s/lower 50s.

Monday night:

Low pressure will move into the Midwest, which will really ramp up our rain chances overnight. We’ll see scattered showers for the early/mid evening hours, with more widespread rain moving through for the overnight hours.

Temperatures will hold steady for much of the overnight, only falling as low as the mid 40s.

Tuesday:

The first half of the day looks wet and windy, with widespread rain, with heavy downpours possible through at least mid morning. We’ll likely tap into the dry slot closer to lunch time, which will only produce scattered or spotty showers for the remainder of the day.

Temperatures will actually be a bit warmer, but with gusty winds and on an off rain, the day will be quite raw and unpleasant. Highs top out in the mid 50s.

On the positive side, the rain will be much needed. Rainfall estimates have us anywhere between 0.75″ – 1.0″ of rainfall.

Wednesday:

Slightly cooler temperatures on the way, but dry weather for the busy travel day. Highs top out in the mid 40s.

Holiday:

Thanksgiving looks bright and seasonably cool. Highs top out near 50°. Black Friday also looks dry, with highs in the middle/upper 40s.

8 day forecast:

The rest of the weekend looks cooler, with dry conditions on Saturday, and slight chance of rain/snow on Sunday. Temperatures look to remain below average heading into next week.