Needed rain returns Wednesday night | Nov. 13, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Parts of the state could receive over 1″ of rainfall through Thursday aftenroon.

This morning:

Temperatures are again on the crisp side this morning as a thin layer of cloud cover slowly starts to move into central Indiana.

Wednesday:

Clouds will continue to build for much of the morning, but we will stay dry. Winds will start to gradually pick up as well ahead of our next system arriving overnight. Scattered showers will begin by mid to late afternoon. Rain should become a bit more widespread as we gear up for the evening commute.

Meanwhile, high temperatures will top out into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Wednesday night:

Widespread rain fills in across the area for this evening into the early overnight hours. Much of our area should receive anywhere between a half an inch to 1 inch of rainfall.

Thursday:

Isolated light showers will continue for the first half of the day as the frontal system continues to slowly move through. Otherwise, we are cloudy and slightly cooler with highs into the mid 50s.

Friday/This weekend:

Quiet weather for Friday and into much of this weekend with above-average temperatures. High pressure will settle in for the next few days, keeping us sunny with highs into the mid and upper 50s Friday and Saturday and topping out into the lower 60s for Sunday.

7 day forecast:

Temperatures will remain above average early next week with highs around 60° Monday and Tuesday. There will be some rain chances for both of those days. We are starting to see hints of a significant pattern change by mid to late next week, which could bring a significant cool down to our area.