Weather

Next chance for rain

A comfortable start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 70s with mainly clear skies! Should be a toasty day with highs in the lower 90s with humidity increasing slowly through the day with loads of sunshine. Great night tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

Should be a great start to the weekend with highs in the lower 90s and sunshine. Sunday we factor in storm chances with a cold front. Could see some heavier down pours with the spotty showers and storms through the morning and early afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 80s.

Cold front will usher in cool and more comfortable air through the first half of the week with highs in the lower 80s with sunshine through the week. Highs will trend warmer through the rmainder of the week with highs by next Friday back in the lower 90s.