Nice day before rain and snow return

A cool start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 30s with some clouds around. It’ll be a great first half of the day with highs warming to the lower 50s. Showers move in through the evening drive with scattered light rain around central Indiana with snow in northern parts of the state. We have Winter Weather Advisories in play this evening through early tomorrow morning. Areas north could see 3″-6″ of snow. Rain will move out early Friday morning for central parts of the state. Lows leading into early Friday will bottom out in the upper 30s.

Friday will get better through the day with winds kicking up through the afternoon with highs in the lower 40s and winds between 30-35 mph.

This weekend starts off quiet and chilly with highs in the lower 40s. Our second weather maker arrives Sunday with rain and snow possible with highs in the lower 40s. It’ll remain chilly through Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s. We’ll return to the lower 50s Wednesday.