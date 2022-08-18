Weather

Nice day today with rain arriving this weekend

A great start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 60s. Very patchy fog chances this morning. Should be another beautiful day with highs in the lower 80s with humidity creeping up just a little bit through the afternoon. Expect to see plenty of sunshine through the day. Lows tonight will bottom out in the lower 60s. Highs will continue to warm Friday with most spots in the mid 80s with sunshine.

Rain chances arrive this weekend! Our next system will bring in shower chances during the afternoon Saturday. Showers remain scattered Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs will warm to the mid 80s. Rain chances will continue through the day on Sunday with highs in the lower 80s.

Rain chances will spill over through Monday of next week. Highs will remain cooler than normal with most spots in the lower 80s. Highs will trend warmer through the end of the week with highs in the mid 80s through the later half of the work week.