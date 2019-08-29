Nice day with isolated storms possible Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A great start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s! Clear and quiet with sunshine through the rest of the morning and afternoon. Highs Thursday will warm to the lower 80s. A cold front out west will slide south and spark up storms in Illinois and northwest Indiana late tonight and through the overnight hours. There is a marginal risk in northwest Indiana for a stronger storm overnight.

That same cold front will continue to slide into central Indiana which will spark up isolated storms through the day Friday. There will be plenty of dry time during the day with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will remain in the lower 80s.

Isolated storm chances will linger into the weekend with plenty of dry time expected. Highs will cool slightly with spots in the mid to upper 70s to near 80. Labor day looks nice with an isolated storm chance with highs climbing to the mid-80s.

Hurricane Dorian strengthened to a category 1 hurricane and is expected to strengthen to a category 3 hurricane by the end of the holiday weekend. It’s expected to make landfall late Monday as a major hurricane in eastern Florida near Orlando and continue to track westbound through the state and into Georgia.

Brief warm-up by midweek with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Should stay dry through the latter half of next week.