Weather

Nice start to September!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few light showers around through Wednesday morning, with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

On Wednesday afternoon, we should see plenty of sunshine with highs topping out in the lower 80s with lower humidity! It should be a mostly clear night with lows in the mid-60s.

Thursday should be another great day with highs in the upper 70s with sunshine and low humidity! It should be a quiet and comfortable end to the week with highs in the lower 80s with a mostly sunny sky.

We could see a few shower chances this weekend both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Next week looks to be a nice a comfortable start with highs in the lower 80s through next Wednesday!