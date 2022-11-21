Weather

Nice start to the warm up!

A cold start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 20s to start with a clear sky. Should be a bright a near seasonal day with highs in the upper 40s with a mix of sun and clouds! Should be cold tonight with lows in the mid 20s. Warming up Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s! Should be dry with sunshine!

Nice warming trend continues through mid week with highs Wednesday in the mid 50s with loads of sunshine! Holiday travel should be great around the state and region. Thanksgiving its self will be mild with highs in the lower 50s. There could be a spotty shower chance during the afternoon. Rain chances will continue through Black Friday with highs in the mid 40s. Rain chances will stick around through the end of the week.

Thsi weekend highs will rebound to the lower 50s with sunshine! Should be nice leading into next week with highs in the upper 40s with sunshine.