Nice start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A chilly start to Monday morning with temperatures in the lower 30s! Frosty start for some with a mainly clear sky. Highs Monday will boost quickly with loads of sunshine and a southerly breeze. Highs will warm to the lower 60s. Monday night will be quiet and clear with lows in the lower 40s.

Tuesday will breezy and warm through the afternoon. Highs will warm to the upper 60s but winds will be gusty with spots clocking in at 25-30 mph. Clouds will increase through the afternoon with shower chances increasing late Tuesday and overnight. Showers will stick around early Wednesday morning ending mid-morning. Highs are looking much colder with highs Wednesday in upper 40s!

Thursday will be the coldest day this week with highs in the lower 40s with partly cloudy skies. By the end of the week, highs will rebound to the mid-50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

For right now, it looks like a stunning weekend with highs in the lower 60s with a mostly sunny sky.