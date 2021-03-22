Nice start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A great start to Monday morning with temperatures in the mid-40s with a few clouds around. Expect to see another fantastic day with highs in the mid-60s with a partly sunny sky!

Lows Monday night will fall to the lower 50s.

Rain chances look to increase with a cold front approaching the state Tuesday. Spotty shower chances will arrive Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid-60s. The rest of the week looks active with several rain opportunities throughout the rest of the week. Isolated rain chances Wednesday with highs still in the upper 60s. Temperatures will slowly cool to the lower 60s Thursday with scattered rain chances. By the end of the week, highs will cool through the upper 50s with spotty rain.

Rain chances will continue through the end of the weekend with highs in the upper 50s to near 60°. We get in on more dry time early next week with highs in the mid-50s.