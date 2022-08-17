Weather

Nice stretch continues!

A great and comfortable start to the morning with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. Should be another beautiful day with highs in the lower 80s with low humidity and sunshine! Lows tonight will fall to the lower 60s. Highs will trend slightly warmer through the end of the week with highs in the mid 80s Thursday and Friday with sunshine and increasing humidity.

Rain and storms return Saturday with a cold front and will be around through the day. Highs will remain warm and muggy with most spots in the mid 80s. Scattered storms will stick around through the end of the weekend with highs in the lower 80s.

Busy start to next week with rain chances through Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s. Rain should move out by mid week with highs warming to the mid 80s.