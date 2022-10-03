Weather

Nice, sunny stretch

A chilly start to our Monda morning but it is clear and quiet across the state with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Should be a great afternoon with highs in the lower 70s with loads of sunshine through the afternoon. Tonight lows will fall to the lower 40s. Slightly warmer temperatures on tap for Tuesday with most spots in the lower 70s with loads of sunshine! That trend will continue through mid week with highs Wednesday in the mid 70s.

Next chance for a few spotty showers will be Thursday with highs cooling to the lower 70s. Rain chances will be few and far between. That cold front will usher in significantly colder air through the end of the week with highs struggling to make it out of the 50s Friday.

A cool and fall like weekend with highs in the upper 50s Saturday with sunshine. Should be slightly warmer Sunday with highs in the mid 60s with sunshine as well. We’ll be trending towards to 70s early nect week with loads of dry time and sunshine!