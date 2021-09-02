Weather

Nice Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cool start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the lower 60s with clear skies! Expect to see another great day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80° with mostly sunny skies!

Thursday night will be a cool and comfortable evening with lows in the lower 60s.

A great end to the week with loads of sunshine and highs in the lower 80s!

We’ll have a cold front approach the state Saturday and that’ll generate a few showers and storms through the afternoon. Highs will remain below the seasonal high with most spots in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We clear out just in time for Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A quiet and comfortable start to the week with highs in the upper 70s to near 80° once again with a dry start to the week! Should be comfy and quiet to start the week with rain chances returning Tuesday. Otherwise, temperatures remain comfortable and warm with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.