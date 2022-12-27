Weather

Nice warm up ahead!

Patchy freezing fog this morning around with patchy black ice posible as well! Temperatures will start off in the lower to mid 20s. Improvements todaywith highs warming to the lower 30s with clouds and sunshine around. Lows tonight will bottom out in the upper 20s.

Gets even better mid week with highs in the mid 40s Wednesday with sunshine! Next chance of rain arrives Thursday with highs continuing to climb through the lower 50s! Rain will arrive late and will linger through the end of the week. Rain will be around Friday with highs in the lower 50s.

This weekend and the end of 2022 will be soggy with rain likely through the day Saturday with highs in the lower 50s. Shower chances will continue through the new year with highs in the upper 40s. Rain chances and mild temperatures will continue through the first half of next week with highs in the lower to mid 50s!