Nice week ahead!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A damp start to Monday morning with a few light showers around for the drive. Temperatures will start in the mid-30s. Rain should move out Monday afternoon with decreasing clouds through the day with more sunshine later this afternoon. Highs will hold steady in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday night lows will hover around freezing with a partly cloudy sky.

Tuesday looks fantastic and breezy with highs in mid to upper 40s with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will hold in the upper 40s through midweek with a few more clouds during the afternoon but overall a fantastic day. Slightly cooler Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower to mid-40s.

We will break into the 50s this weekend with a few showers around both Saturday and Sunday. It’ll turn cooler Monday with highs in the mid-40s next Monday.