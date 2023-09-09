Nice weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Clouds hang around to kick off the weekend, with a sunny and warmer finish on Sunday.

This morning:

Cut of low is hanging out over southwestern Indiana, leaving us with another morning of clouds and a few light sprinkles.

Temperatures are hovering in the lower 60s this morning.

Saturday:

With low pressure still in the neighborhood, mostly cloudy skies will still be around – especially for the southern half of the state. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out.

Highs top out in the middle 70s.

Saturday night:

Skies will gradually clear out. Lows fall to the upper 50s.

Sunday:

Much brighter day ahead as high pressure settles in from the north. Highs should warm up nicely, topping out in the upper 70s/lower 80s.

Monday:

Beautiful start to the work week, with sunny skies and low humidity. Highs should top out near 80°.

Next rain chance:

A trough will dig into the state on Tuesday, which will bring a slight uptick in humidity, and a few shower chances to the area.

8 day forecast:

Following Tuesday’s system, an early shot of Autumn air moves in. Highs Wednesday likely won’t make it out of the 60s, and overnight lows heading into Thursday morning likely fall to the 40s across much of the state.

Long range pattern looks to remain cool across much of the eastern half of the county.