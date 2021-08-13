Weather

Nice weekend ahead!

by: Stephanie Mead
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cooler start to Friday morning with temperatures in the lower 70s. We start dry but see showers and storms arrive by mid-morning. Scattered showers will continue through the rest of the day with highs in the lower 80s! Showers will shift south late afternoon and early evening with lows tumbling to the lower 60s Saturday morning.

This weekend looks fabulous with highs in the lower 80s with low humidity and plenty of sunshine! Both Saturday and Sunday look to top out in the lower 80s.

Next week looks to be unsettled and active with several opportunities for rain and storms. Rain will move in late Monday and will stick around through the rest of the workweek with highs in the lower 80s.

