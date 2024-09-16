No rain in sight this week as Summer heat continues | Sept. 16, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will be running nearly 10° above average for much of the week.

This morning:

Our pattern is remaining dry with mainly clear conditions and mild temperatures this morning.

Monday:

High pressure centered over New England will keep us clear throughout the day, but it will also keep the dew points down, so humidity should stay on the lower end of things. High temperatures will top out into the upper 80s to around 90° this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Mostly clear tonight with dry air; it should feel fairly comfortable with lows into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tuesday:

A tropical system off the coast of the Carolinas could bring some clouds to the area through the middle of the week. Unfortunately, it does not appear that we’re going to be getting any rain out of that system as it works inland from the east. Look for partly cloudy skies for Tuesday with highs into the mid 80s.

Wednesday:

Similar setup for Wednesday with partly cloudy conditions thanks to that tropical system trying to work in from the east. Temperatures will top out into the low to mid 80s.

Extended forecast:

Dry conditions will persist as we go through the end of the week into the weekend and likely even into the next week. Seven-day rainfall estimates have the entire state running dry, with any rain chances either staying to the east or west of us over the next week.

Temperatures will remain well above average for the long term, with highs into the mid- and possibly upper 80s as we head into this weekend.