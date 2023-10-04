One last hot day, rain returns Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Near record temperatures on tap again today before much cooler temperatures settle in for the weekend.

This morning:

All quiet again with clear conditions across the area.

Temperatures area again comfortable, hovering around 60° for most areas.

Wednesday:

Another very warm day with mostly sunny skies for a majority of the day. Highs top out in the mid 80s this afternoon.

Wednesday night:

Clouds will increase ahead of a cold front. Can’t rule out a few spotty showers as well, but widespread rain during the overnight hours isn’t expected. Lows fall to the mid 60s.

Thursday:

A cold front will work through the state during the day. Expect a few scattered showers for the morning hours, with more widespread rain expected for the afternoon and evening hours. A few rumbles of thunder may be possible as well.

Total rainfall could range between 0.5″ – 1.0″ in many locations, which is still much needed across the state.

Highs will be rain cooled, but still close to average for this time of year.

Friday:

Cloudy conditions with a few light showers for the morning. Much cooler temperatures expected through the day, with highs in the mid 60s.

Weekend:

Seasonably chilly temperatures expected this weekend, as cold air advection works in from the north. Highs likely won’t make it out of the 50s both days, and some areas could see lows slipping into the upper 30s Sunday morning. A few areas of drizzle might be possible for Saturday morning.

8 day forecast:

Temperatures will warm slightly to open the new week, with highs returning to the mid 60s Monday and Tuesday, a return to near normal temperatures by Wednesday.