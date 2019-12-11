One more cold day before a nice warm up!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cold start Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper teens and feel-like temperatures in the lower teens. Highs should be slightly warmer Wednesday with most warming to the lower 30s. Wednesday night will be a clear night with lows in the mid 20s.

Thursday will be the best day we see all week, with highs warming above the seasonal high! We’ll top out in the mid 40s with a mainly sunny sky! Friday will be another great day with increasing cloud cover with highs in the mid-40s.

Unsettled start to the weekend with light showers around through much of the day. Once we get some colder air in late Saturday, it’ll transition to a mix late.

Sunday starts dry with increasing clouds and snow chances. Late Sunday, a system to our south will bring the chance of some snow. Tracking of the system will play a role on whether it will be a snow event or a mixed event for us. Late Monday through Tuesday precipitation will transition to snow. We could see some accumulation.