One more day of steamy conditions, some storms possible Tuesday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Feels like temperatures could jump above 100° this afternoon.

This morning:

There are very steamy conditions to open up the morning. Temperatures are hovering in the mid- and upper 70s, with dew points in the lower 70s this morning. A few patchy areas of fog have been noted, but as of right now, they are not widespread. We’re also tracking a line of storms along a cold front in the northern portions of the Great Lakes region.

Tuesday:

Hot and humid will be the story for much of the day. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures into the low and mid 90s. Heat indices will be around 100° for the afternoon.

Tuesday night:

A cold front will approach from the north and west for the evening hours. Along the front, a few isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop for the mid- and late-evening hours. There is a low threat of damaging wind gusts with these storms.

Once the cold front moves through, cooler and drier air will move in. Overnight lows will fall to the mid-60s.

Wednesday:

A significant change in temperatures and humidity for the second half of the week. Highs will top out into the upper 70s on Wednesday, with dew points into the 50s across much of the state.

Thursday:

Thursday looks equally as nice, with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures, but near normal for this time of year. Highs will top out into the low to mid 80s, and humidity should remain relatively low.

Extended forecast:

The nice weather looks to continue as we head into the weekend. Hazel topped out in the lower 80s on Friday. A touch cooler heading into the weekend, with highs into the upper 70s for Saturday and right around 80° for Sunday. No significant rain chances are in the forecast for the rest of the extended forecast.